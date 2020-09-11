'I’m calling bulls**t on science'

He knows science has provided the platform for our amazing life but he’s skeptical. Rory Gibson on why he doesn’t believe in science.

Many moons ago I made a decision to ignore the scientists.

I know, I know … that's considered heresy nowadays.

"The science" is always being invoked by debate nazis who won't tolerate questioning of their agenda, be it climate fluctuations, border closures, the gender kaleidoscope or anything else that tickles their test tube.

Last century, scientists insisted that eating more than a minuscule amount of meat, particularly red meat, would send you to an early grave.

Don't eat butter or cream, they said. Have one chicken nugget a week if you must, and say goodbye to sausages.

Anything with fat in it will give you cancer and make your arteries explode. I cocked a snook at the science. I decided a life without a lavishly marbled scotch fillet or a full English breakfast washed down with a chocolate milkshake was not worth living.

While many of my friends took the new dietary guidelines to heart, filling their fridges with ludicrous items such as margarine and skim milk, I swallowed my guilt and kept chewing the fat.

Now, according to some new science, this act of rebellion could prove a lifesaver. Double LOL.

A few weeks ago the Journal of the American College of Cardiology published a review of all dietary studies which concluded there was no evidence that ridding your diet of juicy, tasty animal fat would help you live longer.

Furthermore, eating more red meat and dairy actually could help prevent stroke.

This backs up reviews published last year in the Annals of Internal Medicine (the journal of the American College of Physicians) that found there were scant links between eating red meat and cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

I can't tell you how happy I am to find out the science wasn't settled after all.

Don't get me wrong … I know science has provided the platform for our amazing life now and will power us into an even better future.

But when Annastacia Palaszczuk prevents me hugging my sons because the science (medical advice) guided her to shut the borders, I'm calling bullshit.

