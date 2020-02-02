I’m A Celeb crowns a new winner

After roughing it for four weeks in the South African jungle, celeb chef Miguel Maestre has been crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! season six.

Only entertainer Rhonda Burchmore, former AFL player Dale 'Daisy' Thomas and celeb chef Miguel Maestre were left in the jungle for Sunday night's season finale.

"I think I've never done anything so real in my life. You call this reality TV, but I think, like, everything is so real. We don't have the phone, we don't have perfume, we don't have the food, the clothes and it's just us," said Maestre as the contestants waited to find out who'd won.

I'm A Celeb's top two: Miguel (left) and Dale.

A visibly shocked Maestre thanked his family - "the people I love most" - after his win was announced.

Miguel finds out he's won.

"To come here and just be myself, enjoy myself, have a laugh... I've cried a hell of a lot, but enjoy the experience for what it was," said runner-up Thomas, who laughed as he admitted he'd "never do it again."

Earlier in the episode, Burchmore was announced as the season's third-placed contestant, leaving Maestre and Thomas left. "I can't WAIT to get out of here," she chuckled as she left camp after 31 days.

L-R: Top three Dale Thomas, Rhonda Burchmore and Miguel Maestre.

Speaking to hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown after her eviction, Burchmore described her time in the jungle as "an incredible experience that I never, ever, in a zillion years thought I could do."

EMOTIONAL REUNIONS

Each season of I'm A Celeb sees the remaining contestants reunited with their loved ones - and it's always emotional. This year's finale didn't disappoint, with Dale reunited with girlfriend Natasha:

Dale and partner Natasha reunite.

Rhonda surprised by daughter Lexie:

Rhonda Burchmore and daughter Lexie.

And Miguel surprised at camp by first his two young children and then his wife. Never one to hide his emotions, Miguel's reaction made for touching TV - particularly when his young son Morgan comforted him with the gentle words "Don't cry, Papa":

Miguel's two children sneak into camp.

THAT FACE.

Oof, this gets you every time, doesn't it?

ARGH YOU’VE BROKEN MY COLD DEAD HEART!

Regardless of who they wanted to win, I'm A Celeb fans were momentarily united:

