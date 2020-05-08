Illegally dumped asbestos costs Southern Downs ratepayers

BREEDING GROUND: The illegal site proved a breeding ground for both germs and bunnies. Picture: Alix Sweeney

BREEDING GROUND: The illegal site proved a breeding ground for both germs and bunnies. Picture: Alix Sweeney

RATEPAYERS are set to be slammed with the cost of clearing an illegal dumping site, discovered on council land near Dalveen.

The site contained a significant amount of asbestos, discarded fencing and other waste and had to be cleaned up by Council.

As well as the harm to the environment, public health risk and the cost involved in disposing of the waste and remediating the land, the site also provided particularly effective rabbit breeding harbour which greatly impacted the adjoining land.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi urged residents to do the right thing when it came to waste disposal.

"Council's waste management facilities are equipped to appropriately deal with residential and commercial waste and should be the first port of call for residents wishing to dispose of waste" said Cr Pennisi.

"There are severe penalties for persons found to be illegally dumping waste. I ask that everyone do the right thing by disposing of their waste responsibly."

"If you are unsure how to access SDRC waste management facilities or are unsure about proper disposal of various materials, please contact the council. It is far better to ask a question than to receive a fine!"

The clean-up of the illegal dump site near Dalveen cost ratepayers significantly in contractors and staff time.

Illegal dumping costs Queensland communities millions of dollars each year in waste management and clean-up expenses.

Council officers undertake monitoring of council lands for illegal dumping and residents are encouraged to report any suspected unlawful activity

If you are unsure about how to properly dispose of waste within the Southern Downs region, visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au/living-here/waste-recycling or phone 1300 697 372.