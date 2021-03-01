IGA staffer sacked, charged for giving away food set for bin

The woman told police the items she gave away would have been thrown out minutes later, alongside damaged or spoiled food items.

The woman told police the items she gave away would have been thrown out minutes later, alongside damaged or spoiled food items.

A former Allora IGA deli staffer has been sacked and dragged before the courts after giving away less than $10 worth of food that was due to be thrown out.

Lena Elizabeth Szollosi bagged up one cooked kabana and a battered sav, worth a total of $9.80, from the hotbox at the end of the evening on October 24 and placed it inside her apron.

The Warwick Magistrates Court was told CCTV footage captured the 49-year-old take the two items outside before giving them to an older woman.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said IGA reported the theft to police about two weeks later and confirmed the items would have been thrown out 20 minutes after they were given away.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client had never before been in trouble and had no criminal history.

Ms Hine added the incident had caused her client great difficulty, including the loss of the job she held for 18 months.

"She is absolutely mortified to be here before you today, Your Honour, and feels she has lost her reputation, especially in a small community like Allora," she said.

Szollosi pleaded guilty to one count of stealing.

Magistrate Julian Noud placed her on a good behaviour bond for three months and no conviction was recorded.

