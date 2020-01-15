Iconic figure focus of brand new biography

THE first Catholic priest in Stanthorpe made his own wine and encouraged others to do the same.

Fr Jerome Davadi, pioneer of local Italian fruit and wine on the Granite Belt from 1874, will be celebrated in the launch of the book, Davadi: Fruit, Wine and Religion on January 26.

Locals and visitors are invited to the 8.30am Mass in St Joseph’s Church, High Street, with the book launch afterwards in the adjacent Bathersby Centre.

Author Ian Bonaccorso, originally from Stanthorpe, will be on hand to sign book copies and reminisce with old friends.

“Stanthorpe’s very dear to me,” he said.

“Both my paternal and maternal grandparents formed part of the first wave of Italian pioneers who settled in the Granite Belt district in the 1930s.”

Ian began researching the life of Fr Davadi in 2012, travelling to the clergyman’s hometown of Montecarotto in The Marches region in Italy, north east of Rome, to do so.

He said historical events “intertwined with the life outcomes” of Fr Davadi who “was acquainted at an early age in fruit growing as well as ‘religious verses state’ political conflicts”.

The event also coincides with the 120-year anniversary of Fr Davadi’s death on January 22, 1900.

A pilgrimage to the local cemetery on January 26 will bless his tombstone and remember one of the first Sisters of Mercy to arrive in Stanthorpe, Sister Mary Muredach Ford, who died in 1875.

All involved are keen to roll out the welcome mat and ask for RSVPs, for catering purposes, to be sent to stjosephsparish@halenet.com.au

Copies of Davadi: Fruit, Wine and Religion are $35 and will be available from January 26.