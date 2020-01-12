Iconic Aussie musos to decend on Gympie region

Matt Smith is one of the key organisers of a massive concert in Rainbow Beach at the end of February.

WHO better to take us back to the summertime, than Thirsty Merc?

So on the last official day of summer, in front of the Rainbow Beach Sports Club will be the venue for the Big Summer Blow Out Concert, organised by lead guitarist for Thirsty Merc, Matt Smith.

Smith, along with the help of Nathan "Kroppy" Kropp and his wife Marnie Kropp at the Rainbow Beach Sports Club have organised an impressive line-up for what is shaping up to be an iconic concert event not to be missed.

"I've worked with Daryl and Wendy and all these guys over the years," Smith said.

"I invited them all to come along, not expecting them all to say yes but everyone is on board and it's happening."

And the "everyone" he's speaking about is Daryl Braithwaite, Dragon, Wendy Matthews, Caitlyn Shadbolt, Reece Mastin and Valentina Brave, and, of course, him and his bandmates from Thirsty Merc.

Smith is most looking forward to performing with Daryl Braithwaite once more and said the crowd appeal of the ARIA Hall of Fame inductee is universal.

"When The Horses comes on, everyone sings along - plus he's got all the hits from Sherbet to draw upon. It spans every generation," he said

"But they're all going to be great," he said.

He also had good things to say about Valentina Brave, one of the lesser known artists in the line-up.

"She spent eight or nine years in Arnhem Land and she's got a great sound. She's an amazing talent."

Smith said after moving into the Gympie region a few years back, he's been itching to get a few gigs close to home but until the Country At The Beach concerts in 2018 and in December last year, hadn't seen anywhere that would be suitable for the polished production he had envisaged.

But the set up at Rainbow Beach ticks all the boxes for Smith, who said there would be a sound stage and professional sound and lighting and lots for provisions for concert goers.

"We'll have buses running to Inskip, food vans and bars with locally brewed alcoholic ginger beer. We'll have a Welcome to Country opening by my local mob and free water bottles and lots of shade."

He also said there would be different ticket options available from a general admission price up to VIP options including food and drink and special seating.

The date, too, is also perfect for Smith who admits it was Kroppy who came up with February 29 and the name.

"It's the last day of summer and it's a leap year so there's a special voodoo about it. It's the perfect way to say goodbye to the summer," he said.

The Big Summer Blowout Concert will be held on Saturday, February 29 in front of the Rainbow Beach Sports Club at 1 Turana Ave, Rainbow Beach, starting at midday.

Early bird tickets for adult general admission cost $65 and are available now from trybooking.com.

Smith is confident it will be a sellout and is hoping to make it an annual event.

"We've already sold over 1000 tickets and it's going to be huge.

"We want it to work."