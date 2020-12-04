Menu
Business

Iconic all-you-can-eat restaurant closes

by Bianca Hrovat
4th Dec 2020 5:13 PM
The beloved Aspley buffet Scrumpy's Chinese closed this week with little fanfare, leaving its loyal customers wondering where it all went wrong.

It had been a steadfast addition to the suburban dining scene for more than 30 years, with hundreds of consistently good reviews across a number of online platforms, many of which called the food average but the value unbeatable.

Scrumpy's Chinese Restaurant has closed its doors, folding to the pressure of the coronavirus closures earlier this year.

The restaurant was well-known for its all-you-can-eat buffet, which offered thrift-seeking diners a selection of Chinese staples for the low price of $16.90 for dinner, and $13.90 for lunch.

At the weekend, however, the restaurant closed its kitchen for good, listing their business as permanently closed on Google.

"This is a travesty," said Miki Warren, in a Facebook comment.

Scrumpy's Chinese all-you-can-eat buffet kept diners coming back for over 30 years.

Neighbouring tenants told Quest Community News that Scrumpy's buffet-style dining had suffered through the COVID period and when it's lease was due for renewal, the owners elected to walk away.

Quest Community News reached out to Scrumpy's for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Originally published as Iconic all-you-can-eat restaurant closes after more than 30 years

