Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Granite Belt photographer Sandra McEwan.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Granite Belt photographer Sandra McEwan.
News

‘Icing on the cake’: Capturing community connection

Saavanah Bourke
11th May 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANITE Belt photographer has found a way of staying connected to the community while the impacts of coronavirus are still upon us.

Taking photos and sharing her work to social media was the norm for Sandra McEwan before the outbreak of COVID-19, a process which has become a whole lot more meaningful in recent months.

"I generally will always share my photos to Facebook," Ms McEwan said.

"I have found the community engagement has really increased since people have been isolated."

In a time when connection has never been so important, Ms McEwan said she was going the extra mile to maintain it.

"If I take a photo and put it on Facebook and just one person likes it then I feel I've done my job - because it makes people happy.

"I take photos for me and if someone else likes it that's great. If a whole lot of people like it then that is the icing on the cake."

Ms McEwan said it was that sense of satisfaction that drove the passion for her work.

"I don't like to put anything negative up (on Facebook). I like to share photos that make people feel good.

"In the way the world is at the moment I think we need as much positivity as we can get.

"If I can put something positive up and it makes somebody smile in their own home then I think I have done my job well."

Behind the lens for more than 12 years, Ms McEwan said it's the different colours around the region that intrigue her.  

"I get up really early in the morning mainly for the frost.

"The sunset and the sunrises are absolutely beautiful."  

While coronavirus guidelines continue, Ms McEwan encouraged everyone to get outside with their camera.

"It's a good time of year to be out," she said.

"There is more nature out than ever before or maybe it has been there the whole time and we didn't notice it.

"Get out and enjoy it - sit in your backyard and have a look at what insects turn up."

coronavirus stanthorpe covid 19 granite belt photography rural photographer
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        premium_icon How parents are making principals’ lives hell

        Education A survey conducted before the pandemic reveals the levels of burnout, stress and sleeping problems among Queensland principals – mainly due to parents.

        What rejig means for factional balance of power

        premium_icon What rejig means for factional balance of power

        Politics Labor Left loses some influences in Qld Cabinet reshuffle

        Farmers given temporary relief on irrigation prices

        premium_icon Farmers given temporary relief on irrigation prices

        News Prices have been frozen short term but irrigators are calling for a more permanent...

        University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon University set to slash hundreds of jobs

        Education Queensland’s largest regional university could be forced to slash a fifth of its...