“I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RUSH: Volunteers Bruce Gordon, Jim Sellwood, Roy Warrtes. Merv Mckenny, Peter Brown, Jeff Ferguson, Danny Mckelvey, Janet Schultz had filled 60 cars with drinking water in 40 minutes.

THE Southern Downs community relief group is now in its third week of water distribution Saturdays, pushing out double the amount to cover families for Christmas.

Sally Edwards, secretary of the group said the response to the initiative, has been phenomenal.

"We've had so many new families registering today and we already had about 200," she said.

"I just feel for them, drinking water is a basic human need and they don't have any."

Forty minutes after the showgrounds opened, the group had already filled 60 cars with water.

"We're expecting another two trucks to come in today, with 40 pallets of water," Mrs Edwards said.

"There's no cash, we rely solely on donations, everything you see here is donated."

Ms Edwards said the influx of visitors may be due to the recent rain.

"The tank and bore water people had left has been contaminated by ash and soot washing into the tanks."

"People here have been living in their properties for years and have never actually run out of water before."

The growing support system will be kicked out of their home in only two months.

"We're grateful to have a home at the Warwick showgrounds but we'll be kicked out in two months for the show," Ms Edwards said.

"We're desperate for a permanent home."

Ms Edwards said they are still working on areas to improve every week.

"One thing is, if people are getting relief elsewhere then we can't really keep track, that's essentially double-dipping," she said.

"But, if someone says they're are desperate for water, I wouldn't turn them away."

The heat today has also meant some of the pods have started to melt.

"We're just trying to get the plastic ones out as quick as we can, no one anticipated the heat unfortunately."

The Southern Downs Community Relief Group will be back on Saturday, January 4 from 9am at the showgrounds.

If you would like to volunteer or have a place for them, contact their Facebook page.