The vulgar text messages sent from a maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed to a court.
'“Drop this bloody DVO': Abuser's attack on woman

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 7:29 PM
The vulgar text messages sent from a Moreton maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed in a Caboolture courtroom.

The man fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order during May on dates between May and July this year.

The court heard the 46-year-old father breached the temporary order when he sent text messages to a woman he was ordered not to have any contact with.

"Drop this bloody DVO," read one message, the court heard.

"Do you want to meet me after work to f*ck for old time's sake, I won't tell anyone if you don't," read another.

He pleaded guilty to both charges Tuesday.

"The orders are in place for a reason," said Magistrate James Blanch.

He was fined $600 but no conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on
Call 1300 659 467.

