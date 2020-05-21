Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Black and white close-up of silver handcuffs
Black and white close-up of silver handcuffs
Crime

‘I will run you over:’ Drunk driver’s threat to police

by Erin Smith
21st May 2020 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAROLINE Susan Mita drew the attention of police on April 8 after residents reported a woman driving down the street honking her horn.

The 50-year-old Margate woman pleaded guilty to one count of middle-range drink driving and public nuisance when she appeared via mobile phone in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on May 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Clare told the court police received a call about a disturbance on Cutts St, Margate, at 10.50pm on April 8.

Mita was observed driving down the street honking her horn.

When police asked her to pull over she started to yell and scream at police - even threatening to run them over.

Mita stopped near the parked police car and continued to yell and curse.

After asking her to stop multiple times, police arrested Mita.

Magistrate Bucknall fined her $900 and disqualified her driver's licence for five months.

Mita also made an application for a work licence.

Magistrate Bucknall approved the application, after amending the request hours from 4am-11pm to 6am-7pm.

Mita is required to only use the car to drive to and from work or for work-related business. She must also keep a logbook showing that.

A 19-year-old Clontarf man also pleaded guilty to middle-range drink driving at Redcliffe Magistrates Court on May 20.

Darcy Thomas Carlisle was caught driving with a breath alcohol concentration of 0.121 per cent at about 2.15am on May 15.

Carlisle told Magistrate Bucknall, via the phone, that he had "made a mistake and would take the consequences".

He was fined $650 and disqualified for driving for five months.

Originally published as 'I will run you over:' Drunk driver's threat to police

More Stories

Show More
crime drunk driver editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Massive new regional sheep feedlot to support 150 jobs

        premium_icon Massive new regional sheep feedlot to support 150 jobs

        Rural A NEW sheep feedlot in the Southern Downs will support close to 150 jobs during construction, after the producer received funding from the State Government.

        Wineries make most of lockdown opportunities

        premium_icon Wineries make most of lockdown opportunities

        News ‘There is a huge opportunity for everyone to make the most out of this situation,’...

        PHOTOS: Iconic grazing property up for grabs

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Iconic grazing property up for grabs

        Property This Southern Downs property made its way into the history books for its fine wool...

        Online classes prove challenging for dancers

        premium_icon Online classes prove challenging for dancers

        News With the reopening of community sport in sight, a dance teacher is looking forward...