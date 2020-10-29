Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PUB BRAWL: Travis Martin Miller pleaded that he was being a “total idiot” after a fight broke out at the Central Hotel on September 11.
PUB BRAWL: Travis Martin Miller pleaded that he was being a “total idiot” after a fight broke out at the Central Hotel on September 11.
News

‘I WAS BEING A TOTAL IDIOT’: Pub brawl lands man in court

Emily Clooney
29th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has pleaded that he was being “a total idiot” after his drunken behaviour landed him in a brawl at a popular Stanthorpe Pub.

Travis Martin Miller was at the Central Hotel on September 11 after the funeral of a close friend’s father when a fight broke out in the beer garden.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard two staff were forced to break the fight up involving the Brisbane man, his friend and another man.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court 28-year-old Miller didn’t agree to being kicked out of the pub.

“Miller and his friends objected to the physical way they had been ejected from the hotel and attempted to confront the security officers and hotel staff,” Sergeant de Lissa said.

“Security and hotel staff on multiple occasions attempted to prevent (Miller) from fighting.”

Sgt de Lissa said Miller’s behaviour had caused considerable concern to other patrons at the pub.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine said Miller made “no excuses” for his behaviour and was “quite ashamed” for his actions.

“The first thing he said to me was ‘I was just being a total idiot’,” Ms Hine said.

Magistrate Robert Turra noted that the violent outburst appeared out of character for Miller, who had a relatively clean record.

“Patrons are entitled to enjoy their night without the likes of you behaving in this sort of manner,” Mr Turra said.

“Bouncers are entitled to maintain the safety of other patrons and eject you, and you took offence to that.

“It’s never going to work out well for you and that’s a lesson learnt for you.”

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of committing a public nuisance.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

Money blamed for Stanthorpe man’s explosive outburst

EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

FINED: Stanthorpe law-breakers that copped the largest fines

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Premium Content Millions owed: Qld’s biggest construction company collapses

        Business Queensland’s construction industry has been battered by COVID and widespread uncertainty, and now some of the biggest company liquidations can be exposed.

        REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        Premium Content REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        News This alpaca-inspired trio have had to tap into their creativity to overcome the...

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        Premium Content 500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        News The Brisbane residents’ only goal is to spend cash - and lots of it - on the...