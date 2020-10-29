‘I WAS BEING A TOTAL IDIOT’: Pub brawl lands man in court

PUB BRAWL: Travis Martin Miller pleaded that he was being a “total idiot” after a fight broke out at the Central Hotel on September 11.

A MAN has pleaded that he was being “a total idiot” after his drunken behaviour landed him in a brawl at a popular Stanthorpe Pub.

Travis Martin Miller was at the Central Hotel on September 11 after the funeral of a close friend’s father when a fight broke out in the beer garden.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard two staff were forced to break the fight up involving the Brisbane man, his friend and another man.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court 28-year-old Miller didn’t agree to being kicked out of the pub.

“Miller and his friends objected to the physical way they had been ejected from the hotel and attempted to confront the security officers and hotel staff,” Sergeant de Lissa said.

“Security and hotel staff on multiple occasions attempted to prevent (Miller) from fighting.”

Sgt de Lissa said Miller’s behaviour had caused considerable concern to other patrons at the pub.

Duty lawyer Clare Hine said Miller made “no excuses” for his behaviour and was “quite ashamed” for his actions.

“The first thing he said to me was ‘I was just being a total idiot’,” Ms Hine said.

Magistrate Robert Turra noted that the violent outburst appeared out of character for Miller, who had a relatively clean record.

“Patrons are entitled to enjoy their night without the likes of you behaving in this sort of manner,” Mr Turra said.

“Bouncers are entitled to maintain the safety of other patrons and eject you, and you took offence to that.

“It’s never going to work out well for you and that’s a lesson learnt for you.”

Miller pleaded guilty to one count of committing a public nuisance.

He was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

