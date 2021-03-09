Menu
Body of Ruby Gulliver, 2, found in dam on Tara property
Tragic end: Little girl’s body found in dam

by Kate Kyriacou & Nilsson Jones
9th Mar 2021 5:19 AM | Updated: 6:10 AM
A little girl missing on a property on the western Darling Downs has died, her body found in a dam early this morning.

Two-year-old Ruby Gulliver was last seen patting her family's dogs on a 1500ha property at Males Rd at Tara yesterday afternoon.

She is believed to have been missing between half an hour and an hour when police were called at 3.30pm.

Police this morning confirmed the body of a two-year-old girl was found in a dam on a property, and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Ruby's mother Sky had pleaded for people in the area to keep an eye out for her little girl.

"I just want my little girl home where she is safe," Sky Gulliver said.

"It's killing me to know she is out there away from her parents that love her so much."

SES search volunteers have been mobilised. (File picture)
SES search volunteers have been mobilised. (File picture)

 

Nearby landowners were asked to check their properties, as additional police and SES crews, and a helicopter were called in.

Volunteers have contacted the Police and SES to offer their assistance, however, with thermal technology being used this would potentially hinder rescue efforts.

 

 

 

