‘I stood on top of them, they screamed’

A MAN accused of the horrific slaying of two people, who were dumped in a Logan waterway after being beaten and trapped inside a toolbox, confessed to the murders but only after police paused his taped interview, a court has heard.

Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru spent their final moments screaming for help, sinking into Scrubby Creek, nearby the Logan Motorway, on January 24, 2016.

The drug dealers were bashed and cut with knives hours earlier, after being lured to a Kingston unit.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata, 28, is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the killings.

He is alleged to have been a party to the deaths, where the pair likely died of drowning or asphyxiation.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Several other people have been charged over the killings.

On Tuesday, the jury was played a recording of Tahiata's police interview, conducted on February 10, 2016.

In recordings played to the jury, the man initially denies involvement in the killings.

Several hours into the interview with police detectives Nicole Tunks and Christopher Kidd, Tahiata confesses during a break between formal interviews, the jury heard.

"The interview terminated, Tahiata put his hands to his eyes, he looked upset and he said: 'I did it, I killed them'," Detective Sergeant Tunks told the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In a separate recording played to the jury, Tahiata confirms to the officers he made the confession when the tape was not rolling.

"I said, on the date, I said that I did it. I murdered them. I had them in my car … (another man) was with me, but then I dropped him off because he didn't want to go through with it, so I just dropped him off on the road. I done (sic) it by myself near Kingston Park Raceway. I swam them out, and I stood on top of them. I heard them scream, everything," Tahiata tells detectives Kidd and Tunks.

He later told the officers he acted alone, saying: "I knew what I did (sic) was wrong. So, yeah. Gotta man up, take the punches, you know."

Tahiata said he arrived at the Kingston unit where Breton and Triscaru were being held hostage before he helped lift the toolbox onto the back of his ute and drove away.

" … I just lifted them both, both onto my truck … I asked (another man who was in the ute): 'Have you ever killed anyone before?' And he's like: 'No'. And I was like: 'Oh well, get out because you're not gonna go through with it'. So he got out. I drove to Scrubby Creek and then done the job. Done it all on my own," Tahiata claimed, saying he was "really stoned" at the time.

He later said: "I didn't know who was in the toolbox, though. I had no idea who was in the toolbox. All I heard was just screaming and I was, and they (others at the unit) were just like: 'Tuhi, you gonna do it?' (I said:) 'Yeah … f*** I'll do it. May as well. You know'."

He later apologised during the interview to the victims' families and told detectives he had not been induced to give the confession.

"I just know that I, I've done it," Tahiata said.

"You know I'm confessing everything, you know. I'm really sorry to all the family that I've hurt, you know, I know I've done wrong, but you know. I just gotta man up."

Tahiata told police he went back to the scene about a week later and saw the toolbox floating in Scrubby Creek.

"I saw it floating and so I went down, put some more rocks on it," he said.

"It was like, it was stink … it was just like really smelly."

During the interview, Tahiata agrees to take officers to the crime scene.

In an earlier interview on the same day in February 2016, Tahiata denied the killing.

He told detectives Kidd and Tunks he had "no f***in' reason to kill someone" because he was focused on saving for a house and getting "stoned".

The court has previously heard in a later interview he changed his story again, saying he did not act alone.

The trial continues.