‘I saw death’: Grosjean reveals horrific detail of fireball

Romain Grosjean says he will need extensive psychological help to deal with the memories of his fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix after "seeing death coming".

The Frenchman was hopeful to be leaving hospital on Wednesday after escaping a fiery high-speed crash.

Grosjean is being treated for the burns he sustained to his hands while jumping out of his blazing Haas car following a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the first lap of Sunday's race.

"There's going to be some psychological work to be done, because I really saw death coming. When you see images, not even Hollywood is capable of doing that," he told French TV station TF1.

"To come out of the flames that day is something that will mark my life forever.

"I don't know if the word miracle exists or it can be used, but it wasn't my time. It did seem much longer than 28 seconds. I saw my visor turning all orange, the flames on the left side of the car."

Grosjean, 34, was stuck in his car for nearly half a minute before getting out alive, largely thanks to the integrity of his car's survival cell, his 'halo' device.

"I thought about a lot of things - notably about Niki Lauda - and I thought that it wasn't possible to end up like that, not now. I couldn't finish my story in Formula 1 like that," he said.

Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 is pictured on a screen escaping his crash during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit

"I'm leaving the hospital normally tomorrow. I'm getting better and better, obviously a few parts are a bit painful but it's OK.

"After what happened I guess the pain is not too bad. I'm happy to be alive and talk to you."

Managed to push the button to record. Again thank you for all the messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/czgrZi0MOf — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 1, 2020

Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi - grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi - will make his F1 debut in place of Grosjean in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix, also in Bahrain.

Grosjean is hoping to return for the last GP of the 2020 season in Abu Dhabi next month, which could also be his last F1 race.

"It stings and burns a bit but it's nothing compared to those seconds in the car. More than anything I want to get out of here for my kids and loved ones.

"So its stings but I am not giving up hope of racing in Abu Dhabi in my final Grand Prix as planned. I want to do it, I have to do it."

