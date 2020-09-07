‘I loved him’: Ex-WAG’s Father’s Day post

Former AFL player Josh Hill's ex-partner has posted an emotional Father's Day tribute to her newborn on social media.

Last week, Hill reportedly admitted he is involved in a baby love-triangle drama with two women.

In August, the 31-year-old former West Coast and Western Bulldogs star fathered two children with different women on other ends of the country within five days.

Hill, however, has only publicly celebrated one of his new children, posting glowing images on Facebook of him holding Noa, the daughter of fiance Jo Duffy.

Josh Hill with Noa.

He is yet to post any images with his other newborn, Mila Grace, the daughter of former girlfriend Kara Wicks. Mila Grace is believed to have been born five days after Noa.

According to The Daily Mail, Hill has confirmed both children are his, but denied claims he and Wicks were a couple, saying they only ever had a "casual" relationship.

"She knew at this point that I was in a relationship and expecting a baby," Hill said in the report.

"It was a mistake having sex with this girl, and I'm spending every day making it up to my partner.

"It was a casual arrangement, which I stupidly didn't stop straight away."

Josh Hill and Kara Wicks.

To commemorate Father's Day on Sunday, Wicks uploaded an image of Mila Grace to Instagram. Next to the infant is a printed photo of Hill and Wicks, presumably from when they were dating.

The post is captioned: "Darling girl, from your very first Father's Day I promise to give you double the love. Along with that promise I need you to know that no matter what you read on the internet one day, once upon a time your dad did love me and I loved him."

In the Daily Mail report, Hill said he would "honour his responsibilities" with Wicks and his daughter, who are both in Perth.

Hill is still based in Melbourne with Duffy, where he coaches the St Albans Saints football club.

The ex-Eagle was delisted by the club at the end of the 2017 AFL season, forcing him into retirement at the age of 28.

Hill represented the Eagles for 107 AFL games after being traded from the Western Bulldogs, where he played 66 senior games.

Originally published as 'I loved him': Ex-WAG's Father's Day post

Josh Hill with Jo Duffy.