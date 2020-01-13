Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
The man told the court he didn't realise he had tasted meth.
Crime

'I licked my finger': Man says he didn't know he tasted meth

brittiny edwards
by
13th Jan 2020 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN claimed he didn't know the drug was meth when he tasted it, before he was caught drug driving.

Marcus James Douglas fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the possession of dangerous drugs in the form of meth and cannabis and drug driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said a positive roadside drug test later found meth in his system and a search of the vehicle found .1g of meth and 1g of cannabis.

Douglas, who was representing himself, said he was looking after the box for a friend and didn't know what it was.

"I opened the thing and there was a bag in there and I have never had it before and licked my finger and put it in and tasted it," Douglas said.

"Then I drove into town."

Magistrate Andrew Moloney issued Douglas with a $400 for the possession of drugs, $250 for drug driving and he was disqualified from holding a drivers license for one month.

No conviction was recorded. 

buncourt crime drugs editors picks meth
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

    Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
    • 13th Jan 2020 10:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        premium_icon Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects at a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday.

        Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        premium_icon Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        News SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie reveals how federal fund will support locals.

        The road to recovery has only just begun

        premium_icon The road to recovery has only just begun

        News The rebuilding starts to recovers from devastating bushfires

        Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        premium_icon Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        News Police are warning people to secure their properties after two attempted robberies...