‘I knew Depp and Heard were dodgy’

Barnaby Joyce has declared he "always knew they were dodgy" after it was revealed actor Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard knew all along that it was illegal to bring her two dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia on a private jet.

The former deputy prime minister has renewed calls for the Hollywood actress to be investigated for perjury after explosive claims were aired over the dogs in a defamation case that has also aired allegations that Depp lived a sad life of drug-fuelled depravity and that Heard or one of her friends once defecated in the marital bed as "a joke".

Overnight, the British High Court heard allegations that Ms Heard was fully aware all along that her two tiny Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, should not be smuggled into Australia in 2015.

Depp's former estate manager Kevin Murphy detailed claims that Ms Heard had pressured him to lie, including to a Gold Coast magistrates' court.

"When I expressed that I was extremely uncomfortable with this, Ms Heard said to me, 'Well I want your help on this … I wouldn't want you to have a problem with your job'," he said.

Sasha Wass, QC, representing The Sun, then asked Mr Murphy: "You are now admitting that you committed perjury in Australia as a result of something your boss's wife asked you to do?" Mr Murphy replied: "That's correct."

"Why on Earth did you not go to Mr Depp to ask him to intervene rather than just lying on oath?" the lawyer asked.

Mr Murphy said: "Because Amber wielded a lot of power and would have made my life miserable."

Former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce told news.com.au that the new allegations came as no surprise.

"I always knew they were dodgy,'' he said. "Gee, didn't I get it wrong about Johnny - not.

"They were trying to be smart arses. Just treating the whole thing as a joke. They had no regard for the law as they had no regard for biosecurity laws."

Ms Heard ultimately pleaded guilty to making a false declaration in Australia and copped a good behaviour bond and a $1000 fine,

She also recorded a bizarre hostage video with Mr Depp praising Australia's biosecurity laws as part of a plea deal.

During the saga, Depp also described Mr Joyce as "some kind of sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia".

Legal filings in a US over a dispute between Depp, the Management Group (TMG) have previously alleged Depp "falsely claimed to authorities and in public press interviews that the incident was a big misunderstanding because he supposedly believed his staff had obtained the necessary paperwork".

Here is Pistol, back home and safe in the US after the ordeal in Australia.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard starred in a video apology over the scandal.

"If the allegation is correct, there is a word for that - it is called perjury," Mr Joyce said.

"It doesn't matter if you think that you're Mr Who's Who of Hollywood, you're going to obey our laws."

It was during the couple's ill-fated Australian trip that Ms Heard had severed the tip of Mr Depp's finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Another former staffer Ben King, who worked for Mr Depp between 2014 and 2015, told the High Court yesterday that Ms Heard was the "antagoniser" in the couple's bitter arguments.

Mr King revealed he found Depp's severed fingertip during a clean up of the Australian rental home.

"It was mentioned that it may be somewhere and when I was clearing up I found it," he said.

