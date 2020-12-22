Menu
About 12 American contractors were flown to Australia in November to conduct works on the US consulate in Sydney.
Politics

‘I hope they quarantined’: Shorten

by Jade Gailberger
22nd Dec 2020 1:18 PM

Labor MP Bill Shorten has slammed the US consulate in Sydney for flying a group of American labourers to Australia to carry out construction works.

At least a dozen contractors were granted exemptions to travel to Australia on skilled worker visas over the past month, according to Nine News.

The US consulate argued the works had to be carried out by US citizens with appropriate security clearances, and that workers did undergo hotel quarantine.

Speaking on Today, Mr Shorten said tens of thousands of Australians who want to come home couldn't due to limited space in hotel quarantine.

"How on earth can there be the VIP treatment, legal or not?" he said.

"It doesn't quite, to me, past the pub test."

He also questioned why Australian businesses could not get the work.

"Why aren't Australian construction and building trades doing the work?" he said.

"Why do we need someone from America to work on an airconditioning system in Australia? We can do that."

 

Originally published as 'I hope they quarantined': Shorten



