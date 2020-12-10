‘I hope it’s a boy’: Royal joy as baby on the way

The Queen's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnant with her third child.

Her husband, Mike Tindall, confirmed the news on Wednesday (local time) during an episode of his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week - third Tindall on its way," Tindall said.

Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, has two children with the former English rugby star, daughters Mia Grace, 6, and Lena Elizabeth, 2.

Tindall wasn't shy about saying he wanted a boy.

"I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy," he said.

"I'll love it whether a boy or a girl - but please be a boy."

Zara and Mike Tindall are expecting their third child. Picture: AAP

Tindall also joked about naming the baby after COVID, adding: "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina - I don't know where to go with names."

The Queen and Prince Philip currently have seven great-grandkids.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted."

Zara has also previously spoken about suffering two miscarriages before Lena's birth.

"Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it," Tindall said.

The royal was praised for speaking about the pain of going through a miscarriage before having her second child.

"You don't talk about it because it's too raw," she said. "But as with everything, time's a great healer.

Zara Tindall with daughters Mia (left) and Lena. Picture: Luke Marsden

Zara and Tindall lost a baby in December 2016 after announcing the pregnancy a month before.

She later suffered another miscarriage before her daughter Lena was born in June 2018.

"I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on," she said in an interview in The Sunday Times.

The newest royal is the second family baby on the way with Zara's cousin Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, expecting her first child in the new year.

Zara was pregnant with second daughter, Lena, at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.

She was spotted turning to her husband during the ceremony and telling him she was desperate to go to the toilet.

Zara and Tindall met in Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup. They were engaged in 2010 and married in Edinburgh in 2011.

Zara and Mike Tindall are set to become parents again. Picture: AP

Originally published as 'I hope it's a boy': Royal joy as baby on the way