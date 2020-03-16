Menu
Bernard Tomic is in self-isolation in Miami. Picture: Getty Images
‘I have all the symptoms’: Tomic in lockdown

by Leo Schlink
16th Mar 2020 3:43 PM
Bernard Tomic is the latest Australian athlete to display symptoms of coronavirus.

The former world No 17 and Wimbledon quarter-finalist is in isolation in Miami.

The Queenslander told the Herald Sun he fell ill last week.

"Since Tuesday, started feeling not right," Tomic said.

"I already had shortness of breath and my immune system was low and run down.

"I'm currently in Miami and isolated away from everyone, as advised.

"I'm yet to be tested for it (COVID-19) but I have all the symptoms.'

Tomic contested a tournament in Mexico two weeks ago.

"I reckon I got it travelling from Mexico to Monterrey last week," he said.

"People need to take this super seriously, especially at home in Australia.

"I don't know how long I'll be in isolation or when I can be tested."

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic tennis tomic

