Crime

‘I am going to kill your daughter’: Words to partner’s mom

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
A MAN called his partner's mother and threatened to kill his partner after getting into a heated argument while travelling north to Cairns.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton magistrates Court on July 3 to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said about 11.25am on July 2, the defendant was travelling through Rockhampton, from Bundaberg to Cairns, with the aggrieved when the pair became involved in a verbal argument.

Mr Schoeman said the argument started when the defendant read out a street sign name that resembled the name of an ex-partner of the aggrieved.

He said the defendant called the aggrieved's mother and started to yell, "I am going to kill your daughter, you need to come pick up this b---- otherwise I am going to kill her".

The defendant's lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was the victim of witnessing a lot of domestic violence growing up.

"He understands his behaviour was wrong and unacceptable," Ms Legrady said.

"He says the argument was stupid and over something that wasn't worth arguing about.

"He admits to calling her mother and says what he said to her was stupid and not appropriate. He didn't have any intention of carrying out any of the threats.

"He is receiving counselling for domestic violence and says he needs assistance with his communication."

The defendant was sentenced to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with one day of presentence custody declared as time served. A criminal conviction was recorded.

domestic violence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

