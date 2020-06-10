Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

‘Hypocrisy’ if 40,000 NRL fans can’t return

by AAP
10th Jun 2020 8:28 AM

 

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is pushing for a dramatic relaxing of crowd restrictions for NRL matches and the opening up of Sydney's ANZ Stadium for up to 40,000 fans as soon as round six.

Barilaro says he wants to see fans flocking back to the game following the sport's restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, starting with Thursday's clash between Manly and Brisbane in Gosford - with sufficient social distancing.

The federal government is considering "decreased capacity" for NRL games, according to deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth. And the NSW government has already ticked off on corporate boxes, for one person per four square metres up to 50 people, open from this weekend.

Discussions have begun about opening up the grandstands, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys aiming for a July 1 return for fans.

But Barilaro believes it wouldn't make sense preventing supporters attending NRL matches now when 20,000 protesters took part in the Black Lives Matter rally with minimal social distancing rules in Sydney on Saturday.

"In my mind, it's now clear we need some consistency with what is being approved," Barilaro told the The Daily Telegraph.

"Hypocrisy at its best … the NRL have already proved they have the right plans in place. So as far as I'm concerned the evidence is clear that we can open up these restrictions."

The NRL is eager to welcome fans back to the game.
The NRL is eager to welcome fans back to the game.

Suggesting just one or two empty seats are needed to ensure adequate social distancing, Barilaro believes venues like the 80,000-capacity ANZ Stadium should start being used up as soon as possible.

"I want to see stadiums opened to the fans this weekend," Barilaro said. "There is no longer any need to keep these lockdowns in place. We can have crowds back and still be abiding by some social-distancing rules. The evidence is there to support that."

Nationals leader Barilaro also said he wanted social-distancing restrictions lifted at grounds altogether by July 1.

"If we open everything now with these social-distancing measures and there are no more problems, then come July, open everything.

"This shouldn't be just about corporate boxes. We want people in the grandstands and people playing sport at grassroots level."

 

Originally published as 'Hypocrisy' if 40,000 NRL fans can't return

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter coronavirus editors picks football nrl protests

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News As businesses re-open the Morrison government is making changes to how it deals with Australia’s jobless, with fears it will return to previous “harsh” measures.

        Couple charged with taking ‘substantial’ funds from Wattles

        premium_icon Couple charged with taking ‘substantial’ funds from Wattles

        News The move follows a two-year police investigation, with reports missing money could...

        Drought-ravaged growers plead not to be forgotten

        premium_icon Drought-ravaged growers plead not to be forgotten

        News Covid-19 has stolen much of the nation’s focus in recent months, but farmers...

        Event aims to breathe life into community and support cause

        premium_icon Event aims to breathe life into community and support cause

        News Winery to host event later this month to show support for local cancer charity.