‘Hygiene first priority’ when voting says candidate

AS council elections are right around the corner, and the coronavirus threat isn’t going away, candidate Max Hunter says hygiene should be everybody’s top priority.

“People should be maintaining personal hygiene standards. That means not shaking hands, not handing out cards and avoiding those large crowds,” Mr Hunter said.

“I have refrained from that due to the fact that this is my community duty and we should all respect the problem we are facing.”

To do so, Mr Hunter recommends the community get into pre-polling booths as soon as they can to vote.

“Go in and vote early and avoid the crowds.

“When you pre-poll you go in ones and twos, not a massive crowd.

“Show responsibility and maintain those hygiene standards.”

It seems Warwick is facing the same issue, with resident Lewis Stieglitz saying he was disappointed by the lack of consideration when it came to hygiene.

“I was down at the town hall and there were candidates handing out materials and people shaking hands.

“The responsible people would stay away from big crowds at polling booths.”

As a businessperson, Mr Stieglitz said it’s hard enough to protect his staff and customers at work.

“Often if somebody signs something we usually say ‘keep the pen’.

“Whenever you have people in close contact just think why do you need to run a risk.”

In the same boat as Mr Hunter, Mr Stieglitz also recommends getting in and beating the crowds, to protect our region in the long run.

“I would turn around if there was a crowd and come back later.

“Why run the risk.”