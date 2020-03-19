Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Early voters beating the crowds at Stanthorpe's Anglican Hall.
Early voters beating the crowds at Stanthorpe's Anglican Hall.
News

‘Hygiene first priority’ when voting says candidate

Saavanah Bourke
19th Mar 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS council elections are right around the corner, and the coronavirus threat isn’t going away, candidate Max Hunter says hygiene should be everybody’s top priority.

“People should be maintaining personal hygiene standards. That means not shaking hands, not handing out cards and avoiding those large crowds,” Mr Hunter said.

“I have refrained from that due to the fact that this is my community duty and we should all respect the problem we are facing.”

To do so, Mr Hunter recommends the community get into pre-polling booths as soon as they can to vote.

“Go in and vote early and avoid the crowds.

“When you pre-poll you go in ones and twos, not a massive crowd.

“Show responsibility and maintain those hygiene standards.”

It seems Warwick is facing the same issue, with resident Lewis Stieglitz saying he was disappointed by the lack of consideration when it came to hygiene.

“I was down at the town hall and there were candidates handing out materials and people shaking hands.

“The responsible people would stay away from big crowds at polling booths.”

As a businessperson, Mr Stieglitz said it’s hard enough to protect his staff and customers at work.

“Often if somebody signs something we usually say ‘keep the pen’.

“Whenever you have people in close contact just think why do you need to run a risk.”

In the same boat as Mr Hunter, Mr Stieglitz also recommends getting in and beating the crowds, to protect our region in the long run.

“I would turn around if there was a crowd and come back later.

“Why run the risk.”

coronavirus news coronavirus voting health fears qld politics
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        premium_icon Real estate agent gets creative amid COVID-19 laws

        Technology How did 500 people inspect a property for sale in South Grafton without defying a ban on mass gatherings?

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

        Health Participant in huge Mooloolaba Triathlon among latest positive tests

        Election set to go ahead

        Election set to go ahead

        News Despite the coronavirus pandemic, council elections will go ahead as planned

        MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: Southern Downs starts school

        My First Year IN A CLASS OF THEIR OWN: View the exclusive digital preview of the annual...