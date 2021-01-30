Hutton guru’s alleged victim’s SOS texts: ‘Send help now’

Andrew Marsh allegedly terrified a victim so badly during a home invasion that she hid and sent six SOS messages begging for help, court hears.

The man once romantically linked to Deborah Hutton allegedly terrified a victim so badly during a home invasion that she hid with a laptop and sent an SOS message: "Send help to the house now."

While Andrew Peter Marsh was in a drunken rage on the bottom floor of the Bondi home on December 14, the victim was hiding upstairs and sent six panicked messages begging for help, police allege in court documents tendered to Waverley Local Court this week.

The first message sent at 9.07am said: "Send help to the house now."

In the same minute, a second message said: "Anyone."

The details were revealed in Waverley Local Court on Thursday, where Mr Marsh was granted bail from Bathurst Correctional Centre - where he has been locked up on remand since December 15 - on the condition he live with his brother and report to Surry Hills Police Station daily.

Magistrate Ross Hudson also ordered the 50-year-old to seek mental health treatment from psychiatric nurse Jan Earl, who has worked with NRL stars including Souths legend Sam Burgess.

Mr Marsh was charged after he allegedly broke into the Bondi home through the garage at 9am by using a "fob", the police documents tendered the court say.

Two people, both known to Mr Marsh, were inside the house.

Mr Marsh has been charged with choking one of them, plus two counts of common assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

In court, Mr Marsh's lawyer Paul McGirr argued that police photos showing injuries from the alleged choking incident were "vertical lines" on the victim's chest that were more consistent with "a tussle over a phone rather than the choking of a larynx".

The police prosecutor opposed bail being granted but Mr Hudson released Mr Marsh after a family member offered to put up $5000 bail and a mental health report was tendered that showed he needed treatment.

Ms Hutton, a TV host and former editor of The Australian Women's Weekly, has publicly denied being in a relationship with Mr Marsh.

The pair were photographed in December holding hands. Mr Marsh is also listed on court documents as living at Ms Hutton's Bronte home.

The incident came at a time when Mr Marsh's life was in turmoil. In May 2020, he had separated from his wife of 20 years, Holly, court documents say.

Mr Marsh "is an alcoholic but had remained sober for most of the relationship", court documents say.

He and his wife had "recently" moved to Sydney from the Hunter Valley where they had run a vineyard, the documents say.

Mr Marsh is also a meditation guru, however the court documents say he "is not currently working" and had been living "in his car".

The police documents allege Mr Marsh was "highly agitated" and "well affected" by "liquor and/or drugs" during the incident.

One of the alleged victims hid in a cupboard while the other hid in a bathroom. Police allege Mr Marsh yanked one of them out of the cupboard by the arm.

Andrew Marsh was granted $5000 bail and will face court again in August.

The other alleged victim came out of the bathroom and joined them downstairs while Mr Marsh drank from a wine bottle.

"During the entire incident, (Mr Marsh) was shouting 'This is the last time you will see me, I am going to kill myself'," the documents say.

One victim then attempted to grab a mobile phone to text for help. Police allege Mr Marsh grabbed her around the throat, using both hands "causing her to struggle for breath" for about "15 seconds", which caused her to drop the phone.

"She later told police that she thought she was going to die," the police fact sheet says.

Mr Marsh then let the two alleged victims go upstairs and one messaged for help.

A short time later a witness arrived and saw Mr Marsh coming down the front stairs with a box of wine, the documents say.

"He began shouting and swearing at the witness but she did not entertain him and made her way to the house (before) closing the door," the documents say.

Police arrived soon after and arrested Mr Marsh while he was trying to climb the back fence.

Mr Marsh will return to court on August 20.

