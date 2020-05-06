Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Jarred Paul Castel with his wife Katie Anne Castel.
Crime

Husband-killer could leave jail by Christmas

by AAP
6th May 2020 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Queensland woman who killed her husband by throwing a 20cm knife at him when he got home late could be out of jail for Christmas.

Katie Anne Castel was granted a December 20 parole eligibility date by the Queensland Court of Appeal on Wednesday after arguing her sentence was "manifestly excessive".

Castel was sentenced last year to nine years' jail for killing Jarred Castel by throwing a kitchen knife that hit him in the chest.

The successful appeal means she will be eligible for parole after serving a third - rather than half - of her manslaughter sentence.

More Stories

courts crime editors picks katie anne castel murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B after nearly 5000 volunteer firefighters were stripped of uniforms.

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps

        Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        premium_icon Restrictions hope as PM flags moves to ease bans - but when?

        Politics Scott Morrison talks restrictions, schools, economic support and app

        Salvos step in to assist with ‘short-term hurdles’

        premium_icon Salvos step in to assist with ‘short-term hurdles’

        News The Salvation Army will be providing extra assistance to those struggling to make...