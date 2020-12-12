Husband cheats two days after baby dies

Pouring her heart out on social media, a woman has revealed how she found out her husband cheated on her while grieving the loss of their baby girl.

"My husband cheated on me two days after our daughter was stillborn," the woman reportedly shared on Reddit, according to 7 News.

After suffering the devastating blow of a stillbirth, the 26-year-old also discovered her husband snuck off to sleep with another woman - just 48 hours after their little girl's passing.

The devastated woman only found out the truth when her husband was forced to come clean a few months later, as his lover revealed she was pregnant.

"I found out three months to the day that my daughter died. Then I kicked him out," she wrote.

"He and the woman are now together and their son was born a few weeks ago."

Still reeling from the loss of their child and her husband's infidelity, her husband added insult to injury when he asked for their late daughter's belongings to pass onto his new son.

"He asked me for the stuff we bought for our daughter," she said.

"He said he lost his job and she's not earning much and they don't have enough for him.

"I told him to leave me alone and forget I ever existed like I was trying to do with him. He told me I was being spiteful and needed to think of his son, who is innocent in all this.

"He then started telling some people who knew us both.

"Most told him he was out of line to even ask but a few of the friends we had suggested that I should put aside my hurt and anger and think of the boy who is my daughter's brother and that I need to be the bigger person."

She wouldn't let him take all she had left of her baby – her belongings. Picture: istock.

According to 7 News, the majority of Reddit users were quick to defend the woman, slamming her ex-husband's cold, callous actions.

"She is going through the worst thing a parent can go through, the loss of a child. Instead of being by her side and grieving together, her ex decides to run off and start sleeping with someone else," commented one.

"Your ex is horrible. I would block him and all of the people who say you should give him your daughter's things."

The wife confirmed on Reddit that their relationship is now over.

Originally published as Husband cheats two days after baby dies