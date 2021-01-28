Huntsman spiders invade child’s bedroom

A spine-chilling video has emerged of hundreds of spiders invading a child's bedroom.

But Sydney mum Claudia Domrose, who took the amazing footage of the Huntsman horde, said the hatching of the hairy baby spiders in her 11-year-old daughter's room was no big deal.

While she received hundreds of comments on her Facebook page that ranged from "burn the house down" to "fill your vacuum cleaner with bug spray and put it on blow" Ms Domrose said she was not scared.

"I love Huntmans, I'm not scared of spiders," the popular Collaroy Plateau make-up artist said.

Hatching of Huntsman spiderlings in her 11-year-old daughter's bedroom

"I am terrified of cockroaches and Huntsman spiders eat cockroaches. So I'm happy."

Ms Domrose made the startling discovery on Wednesday morning after her daughter Zara, who had just been away on holiday for a week, walked into her bedroom to unpack.

"She said 'Mum, there's a few spiders in my room'.

"I walked in and went holy hell.

"I grabbed my phone and started filming. It was amazing."

Rather than kill the little creatures, and their proud mother, Ms Domrose decided to leave the bedroom window open in the hope that they'd make their own way to the garden outside.

"But it was a bit windy and a lot them blew back on to Zara's bed," she said.

"They were everywhere, little babies hanging on their webs.

"I was running around trying to pick them up off the bed."

Ms Domrose, who moved to Collaroy Plateau with her two children Zara and son, Finley, 6, after their previous home at Wheeler Heights was destroyed by fire in April last year, said she was eventually able to get rid of the spiderlings by the end of the day.

"They'll be outside eating the cockroaches and flies. It's great."