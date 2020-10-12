Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An Engadine resident has won more than $1.2 million in Saturday night’s Lotto – and they have no idea.
An Engadine resident has won more than $1.2 million in Saturday night’s Lotto – and they have no idea.
News

Hunt to find $1.2 million Lotto winner

by Hannah Moore
12th Oct 2020 11:48 AM

One lucky Sydneysider has won $1.2 million over the weekend, but they have no idea.

There were five division 1 winners in Saturday night's Lotto draw - three from NSW and two from WA, with each winner earning a cool $1,292,740.18.

Two NSW winners have come forward, but the third is still yet to check their ticket days after the draw.

A The Lott spokesman said the ticket was purchased from Engadine Central Newsagency, with the winning numbers 34, 12, 37, 24, 5 and 26.

One of the other winning tickets was purchased by an airport worker from Bexley who had been forced to work reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he was told of his win, the man was overjoyed, telling lottery workers, "This is really, really good news!

"I work at the airport, and since COVID-19 I've only been able to work one or two days a week, which has been hard.

"I'll be able to pay off the mortgage and not have to stress about work while I wait for things to get back to normal.

"It's so good! Such a relief!"

The third NSW winner was a Cabramatta man, who said he would use the prize money to accelerate his retirement plans and help his family get a leg-up.

"I'm nearly at the point of retiring, but I'm definitely going to retire now," he said.

"I'm not sure exactly what I'll do with my prize, but I know it will be a great feeling to be able to help my children buy a house."

 

Originally published as Hunt to find $1.2 million Lotto winner

More Stories

gambling gaming lifestyle lotto winner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Coles offers freebies after store shutdown

        Smarter Shopping Coles has offered its customers some freebies after an IT glitch caused supermarkets across the country to be shut down on Friday afternoon.

        These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Premium Content These are Queensland's top 50 homes (Part 1)

        Property The best houses from Cairns to Coolangatta revealed | Part 1

        Fireys pledge to help silent victims

        Premium Content Fireys pledge to help silent victims

        News Stanthorpe firefighters will band together for a gruelling challenge raising...

        NAMED: Stanthorpe’s booze-fuelled offenders

        Premium Content NAMED: Stanthorpe’s booze-fuelled offenders

        News From brawling brothers to a foul-mouthed mum, here’s a list of those fronting court...