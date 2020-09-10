Hunt on for racist trolls after Aussie star abused online

Cricket Australia has launched an investigation to track down two online trolls who racially abused Indigenous player Dan Christian on Twitter.

Cricket Australia has launched an investigation to hunt down and identify two racist trolls who targeted star all-rounder Dan Christian with vicious abuse.

Christian had on Wednesday opened up on a Cricket Australia panel show on cultural awareness about how he has been the victim of casual racism during his illustrious career in the game.

One of only six Indigenous cricketers to represent his country over the history of the sport, Christian bravely spoke of how he'd been exposed to hurtful jibes from teammates and opponents over his Aboriginality due to his skin colour.

On Thursday, two faceless Twitter users attacked Christian with disgraceful racist comments, attempting to belittle him over the exact issue he had courageously spoken out about.

Dan Christian, pictured playing for Melbourne Renegades

Cricket Australia responded swiftly by reporting the matter to its integrity department and to Twitter, and will follow the lead of the AFL and NRL in trying to track down racist online perpetrators.

"We are deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments in the aftermath of Cricket Connecting Country's premiere last night," said a CA statement.

"While we have chosen not to name the publisher of these comments publicly, we want to strongly reinforce that any form of racism or discrimination has no place in cricket, sport or wider society.

"Comments like these demonstrate just how far we still have to go."

Christian had said on the program Cricket Connecting Country that he had been most hurt by people making insensitive comments because of his skin colour.

"It's more of a casual racism. Little throwaway lines here and there that are made to be jokes. And a lot of that, for me personally, has been around the colour of my skin and the fact I don't look Aboriginal, whatever that means," Christian said.

"That's the most noticeable thing for me."

Christian representing Australia in 2014. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Following the racist bullying by a social media troll on Thursday, Australian women's star Alyssa Healy was one of the first to rally around Christian, who is currently in the UK playing County cricket.

"This sort of stuff is the very reason that these conversations need to keep happening … keep up the good work," Healy wrote on Twitter.

Cricket Australia's Diversity and Inclusion manager Adam Cassidy told News Corp that cricket had been working with other sports on racism on social media - with the AFL and NRL both dealing regularly with ugly attacks from trolls on their athletes.

"It will be a lot easier if sports unite together on this and work out the solutions together," said Cassidy.

"Issues like what goes on on social media, if that's an all sport approach to tackle things like that it's going to be far stronger. Weight in numbers is really, really important."

Originally published as Hunt on for racist trolls after Aussie star abused online