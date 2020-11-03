Hunt on for $2 million lotto winner

The winner bought their ticket from Redcliffe Discount Drug Store in Brisbane’s northeast.

The hunt is on in northern Brisbane to find someone who could be waking up $2 million richer.

The mystery winner holds one of the 10 division one winning entries nationally in last Saturday's Gold Lotto $20 Million superdraw.

The multimillion-dollar winning entry was purchased at Redcliffe Discount Drug Store at 65 Redcliffe Parade, Redcliffe in Brisbane's northeast.

Officials from The Lott said the ticket was unregistered and they had no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

Redcliffe residents and visitors to the region are being urged to check their Saturday Gold Lotto tickets to see if they were $2 million richer.

Redcliffe Discount Drug Store manager Jodie Schuler said it was the first division one winning entry the outlet had sold.

"We were absolutely delighted and so excited when we first heard the news," she said.

"We're celebrating the milestone in store and asking all of our customers to check their tickets. We hope they come forward soon."

The Lott spokeswoman Lauren Cooney urged people to check their wallet, handbag, fridge door or anywhere else they may have stored their tickets.



"If you discover you're holding the winning ticket, hold on tight to it and phone 131 868 as soon as possible so we can start the prize claim process," she said.

"Someone in Redcliffe could have gone to work this morning with no idea they've woken up $2 million richer."

Across Australia there were 10 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4099 - four from New South Wales, three from Queensland, two from Victoria, and one from Western Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4099 on Saturday, October 31 were 19, 4, 26, 27, 34 and 13, while the supplementary numbers were 6 and 15.