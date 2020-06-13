Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Southern Downs Regional Council continue search for new CEO.
Southern Downs Regional Council continue search for new CEO.
News

Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

Matthew Purcell
13th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has put the wheels in motion to find a new Chief Executive Officer.

The role was vacated by former CEO David Keenan shortly after the council election.

Mr Keenan left his role after his contract was “terminated by mutual agreement”.

His contract had been extended in June 2018, but not unanimously.

New mayor, Vic Pennisi, was the lone vote against the contract renewal.

Southern Downs Regional Council has announced they’ll work with national firm, Davidson Recruitment, to find their new chief.

Davidson Recruitment operate in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Director of Sustainable Development Jane Stroud was appointed Acting CEO and will continue in the role until a replacement is found.

Southern Downs Regional Council's acting CEO Jane Stroud.
Southern Downs Regional Council's acting CEO Jane Stroud.

Manager of Environmental Services Craig Magnussen is acting Director of Sustainable Development.

Councillors have voted to “delegate responsibility to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with the contracted recruitment agency to determine a suitable Total Remuneration Package (TRP) for the Chief Executive Officer role, but to remain within a maximum of 10% of the TRP (total remuneration package) of the former Chief Executive Officer”.

Councillors also agreed to “delegate to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with the preferred recruitment agency to proceed with recruitment through to the stage of short listing of candidates, at which time interviews will be held with all Councillors to finalise the appointment of the successful Chief Executive Officer”.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        premium_icon Granite Belt Project nixed as miner enters administration

        Business The latest developments in the long-touted Granite Belt Project indicate it may never see the light of day.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about the council decisions, just three months into...

        Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bikie drugs partner

        premium_icon Beautician given OK to contact co-accused bikie drugs...

        News Alleged drug ring members get green light to contact partners.

        Trainer endeavouring to keep kids active through sport hiatus

        premium_icon Trainer endeavouring to keep kids active through sport...

        News Business owner wants to get teens off the couch and help them stay mentally and...