Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has put the wheels in motion to find a new Chief Executive Officer.

The role was vacated by former CEO David Keenan shortly after the council election.

Mr Keenan left his role after his contract was “terminated by mutual agreement”.

His contract had been extended in June 2018, but not unanimously.

New mayor, Vic Pennisi, was the lone vote against the contract renewal.

Southern Downs Regional Council has announced they’ll work with national firm, Davidson Recruitment, to find their new chief.

Davidson Recruitment operate in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Director of Sustainable Development Jane Stroud was appointed Acting CEO and will continue in the role until a replacement is found.

Southern Downs Regional Council's acting CEO Jane Stroud.

Manager of Environmental Services Craig Magnussen is acting Director of Sustainable Development.

Councillors have voted to “delegate responsibility to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with the contracted recruitment agency to determine a suitable Total Remuneration Package (TRP) for the Chief Executive Officer role, but to remain within a maximum of 10% of the TRP (total remuneration package) of the former Chief Executive Officer”.

Councillors also agreed to “delegate to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with the preferred recruitment agency to proceed with recruitment through to the stage of short listing of candidates, at which time interviews will be held with all Councillors to finalise the appointment of the successful Chief Executive Officer”.