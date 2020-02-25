Hundreds of travellers stranded as flight retailer collapses

The shock collapse of a travel firm has left travellers grounded, with people urged to contact airlines and check their booking.

A QUEENSLAND travel company offering cheap flights across the globe has collapsed into liquidation, potentially leaving hundreds of travellers stranded.

Fly365 Pty Ltd, formerly trading as Fly365.com, went into liquidation on February 21.

A website and mobile app for the Queensland online booking agent have been removed.

Hundreds of travellers affected by the liquidation have formed a Facebook support group to share their stories about the company.

People who booked flights through the company are being urged to contact the airline and check their booking status.

Fly365 was established in August 2015 and had been registered to Nundah until earlier this month when its registered place of business shifted to Parramatta, New South Wales.

Nicarson Natkunarajah of Roger and Carson was appointed liquidator to Fly365.

The company was accredited with the Australian Federation of Travel Agents under its ATAS scheme.

AFTA chief executive officer Jayson Westbury said the "very regrettable situation" and declared the contributing circumstances were "beyond the control of AFTA and the ATAS scheme".

"AFTA, through the robust criteria that surrounds the ATAS scheme, is able to monitor and review the health of travel businesses who hold ATAS accreditation," he said.

"AFTA was not in a position to either provide advance support to the business prior to its failure or predict this outcome."