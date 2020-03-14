Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aerial Images
Aerial Images
Health

Hundreds locked on cruise ship at Australian port

by BRAD PETERSEN
14th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

PASSENGERS and crew on luxury cruise ship the MSC Magnifica have been prevented from leaving the vessel while it is docked in Hobart today, in the latest reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Magnifica, an Italian ship which can carry up to 3000 passengers and almost 1000 staff and crew, is on a world cruise and arrived at the Port of Hobart this morning, after travelling from New Zealand.

A TasPorts spokesperson said the cruise ship company had elected to keep passengers on board to avoid the risk of contamination.

"The cruise company, MSC Cruises, has made the decision to keep passengers on board while in port, to ensure their health and safety, in response to potential risk of COVID-19," TasPorts said.

Further, as part of TasPorts standard operating procedures, Mac 2 cruise terminal will be closed today.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus cruises cruise ships quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        premium_icon Stanthorpe oztag players hungry to settle the score

        News Players set to return to the field tomorrow with a vengeance

        BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        premium_icon BE ON ALERT: Scammers using SES to swindle money

        News Several cases around the south west region have already been reported with SES...

        Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        premium_icon Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        News Plans are progressing on a new lifestyle resort in Stanthorpe with talk of some...

        Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        premium_icon Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        Crime Farmer loses herd of sheep out-of-control ‘town dogs’