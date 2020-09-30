Hundreds complain about revealing dress

UK TV star Amanda Holden has hit back at viewers who complained in their hundreds about her 'nipple flashing' outfit.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was accused of showing too much on the family-friendly talent show and drew 235 viewer complaints to Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator.

Amanda Holden’s dress sparked hundreds of complaints.

But the 49-year-old star denied any such nipple flashing in a message on her Instagram today.

She commented alongside a complaint about her frock with a laughing emoji and joked: "Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!"

Amanda Holden responds to the uproar.

RELATED: Amanda Holden says Jimmy Saville propositioned her when she was in hospital

She continued: "FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night."

Amanda stepped out in the eye-popping dress with a blue low-cut off the shoulder gown, which had a thigh high split.

Some viewers thought that the blonde had revealed more than she bargained for due to her hands and microphone's shadow - combined with unfortunate lighting:

Amanda Holden’s controversial dress.

Multiple fans took to social media to express their shock at what they thought they were seeing:

Catching up on last night's #BGT.



Please tell me I can't see Amanda Holden's areola on her nipples 😳🙈 pic.twitter.com/UJH6u9tKTy — •ⓜ•ⓐ•ⓣ•ⓣ•ⓗ•ⓔ•ⓦ• (@MisterMatthewUK) September 27, 2020

Just me, or does Amanda’s dress make it look like her nipples are out? 🤷‍♀️ #bgt @BGT — Kirsty Evans (@KirstyEvans1208) September 26, 2020

Really Amanda Holden. Is that dress really appropriate for a family entertainment programme? — Clare Barker (@ClareBa90312705) September 26, 2020

Boys and I are watching TV. Just switched to ITV to see #BGT.



11yo, on seeing Amanda Holden, said “her boobs are hanging out, she must be freezing. Why did she go up on stage like that? I mean, I wouldn’t walk around with my testicles hanging out!”



😂 — Margot (@BloodyMargot) September 26, 2020

Others defended the star and pointed out that, while low cut, the dress was not causing a wardrobe malfunction:

People need to go back to school and learn basic anatomy if they really think these are nips #AmandaHolden pic.twitter.com/Dtz8pMB4aW — Tanya (@tanyance21) September 26, 2020

astounds me how many people are complaining about amanda holden’s ‘revealing’ outfit on bgt?? i swear simon’s chest has made more of an appearance on the show than hers has. people just love to moan don’t they pic.twitter.com/cZ0T3b0wjz — georgia ❁ (@georgiaxIeigh) September 26, 2020

Amanda is no stranger to dividing fans with her Britain's Got Talent outfits, sparking viewer complaints in the past for her racy dresses.

She has said previously about her body: "My t*ts seem to become the show's biggest talking point every year.

"We've had plenty of complaints apparently, but none from home, let me tell you," she continued, referring to husband Chris Hughes.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Hundreds complain about revealing dress