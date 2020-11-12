'Humbled': Crisafulli gets LNP leadership

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli has been elected unopposed as the next leader of the LNP.

Mr Crisafulli arrived at the meeting this morning at Parliament House in Brisbane alongside outgoing leader Deb Frecklington.

He will now take up the fight against an emboldened Labor government and will be the fifth LNP leader Annastacia Palaszczuk has squared off against.

Toowoomba South MP David Janetzki will be the party's deputy leader, after he saw off challenges from Dale Last, Steve Minnikin and Christian Rowan.

Party Whip Rob Molhoek would not say how many votes each deputy contender received.

New Queensland LNP leader David Crisafulli. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Mr Crisafulli told the party room that he was humbled by their support following his elevation to the top job.

"We are smaller in number, but the fire burns," he said.

"There are people in this state who are heading into 2021 with a great degree of uncertainty.

"We will be unashamedly be about putting forward a credible economic alternative.

"This will be a strong and committed room of people."

Mr Crisafulli thanked Ms Frecklington for her "decency and diligence" as she was given a round of applause by her colleagues.

New Deputy LNP leader David Janetzki (wearing glasses) with rival contenders Dale Last, Steve Minnikin and Christian Rowan arriving at the party room. Pic Peter Wallis

He vowed to hold the government true to their promises ahead of next month's Budget.

"The Premier sought a mandate to keep Queenslanders safe and strong," Mr Crisafulli said.

"We will make sure that we hold the government accountable. Where something is worth backing, by all means we will back it.

"Where we need to put a strong point of difference, we will."

The Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey receiving Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk following the 31 October election.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday unveiled her new-look frontbench as she made the trip to Government House to officially assume her place in history as a third-term Premier.

Revealing her priorities as she works to guide Queensland's economic recovery through the COVID pandemic, Ms Palaszczuk announced a new hydrogen portfolio as she vows to invest in the lucrative energy source over the next four years.

Mick de Brenni will be tasked with the job, which Labor hopes will see the industry thrive like the LNG industry did under the Beattie and Bligh governments.

The Premier, who will keep trade in her frontbench shake-up, also named a new Water Minister in Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister Glenn Butcher as a recognition of that valuable resource.

The Cabinet announcement followed Ms Palaszczuk attending Government House to meet with Governor Paul de Jersey and inform him that she had the numbers required to form government.

Mick de Brenni takes on the new hydrogen portfolio. Photo: Steve Pohlner

It followed flurry of activity from the Electoral Commission of Queensland yesterday as they officially declared seats into the evening.

Meanwhile, Grace Grace looks likely to ascend to the government's powerful Cabinet Budget Review Committee alongside the Premier, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Treasurer Cameron Dick as the fourth most senior member of government following Kate Jones's retirement.

She retains her education and industrial relations portfolios, but adds racing.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey will add Cross River Rail to his responsibilities.

And in a major promotion for Shannon Fentiman, the employment lawyer becomes the new Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, also adding Minister for Women and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence to her duties.

New Environment, Great Barrier Reef, science and Youth Affairs Minister Meaghan Scanlon. Pic Annette Dew

Other notable changes include Stirling Hinchliffe, whose former local government responsibilities went to the deputy premier, and is now the Tourism, Industry Development and Sport Minister.

Mark Furner adds rural communities to his agriculture and fisheries responsibilities.

The Townsville-based Scott Stewart will be Resources Minister and his fellow newly appointed colleague Leanne Linard has been given child safety responsibilities, but the title has been changed to Minister for Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs.