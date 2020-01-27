Huge numbers anticipated for Stanthorpe swim carnival

Ben Armbruster will look to defend his Netpro Skins title this Sunday.

SWIMMING: Stanthorpe swimmers will hope to carry their strong form from the recent country championships when they dive in at their local event this weekend.

The annual Stanthorpe Open Swim Meet is on this Sunday, February 2, with more than 140 competitors expected to participate.

“At the moment 140 have registered and are coming from Toowoomba, Goondiwindi, Texas, Gatton and elsewhere,” Stanthorpe Swimming’s Gail Smail said.

She expects Stanthorpe will have 22 of their own swimmers representing the town on Sunday.

“There might be a few more nominate. Nominations close tonight (Monday).

“The fastest eight swimmers of the day go into the Netpro Skins swim off for the $500 prize money.

“The idea of this carnival up close to the state sprints in Chandler is so they can get their qualifying times.”

Gail expects local swimmer Ben Armbruster will be favourite to back up his win in the Netpro Skins event last year.

Stanthorpe performed magnificently at the recent country championships in Dalby, bringing home 70 medals from the day.

“We had 21 swimmers who performed excellent,” Gail said.

“Also backed up our shield by winning Bob Wharton senior relay shield for the second year in a row.

“It was a bit of a challenge to do that but we succeeded.”

Gail is hopeful that people will come out and cheer on local swimmers.

“It’s a good day and a fun day.

“The kids enjoy swimming in their own town and own pool. It’ll be very exciting for them.”

Races get under way from 9.30am.