Huge floods create ‘inland sea’

Flooding around a regional town in southern Queensland is so bad it's been likened to an inland sea.

Dramatic images from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has shown the town of Jandowae, in the Darling Downs, almost entirely submerged.

Jandowae Creek, which flows through the community 60km north of Dalby, burst its banks yesterday after peaking overnight on Tuesday.

Streets and homes have now been left marooned under a brown muddy sludge. A number of roads in the area, including the Warrego Highway, are closed to traffic.

Residents in Jandowae watched the water rise quickly after storms dumped 100mm of rain on Tuesday night onto an already soaked catchment.

"We are on the creek and can report (the) biggest flooding I can remember," Lee Labrie posted on social media.

"Probably the worst flooding in a long time," Rob Norman wrote.

The community had been isolated by an "inland sea" reported AAP.

The town of Jandowae has been submerged by floodwaters. Pictures: QFES

Rising waters in the Jandowae Creek and across the Jimbour Plain were expected to cause further flooding in the region last night.

An emergency flood alert was issued for Warra, 25 minutes from Jandowae, with residents advised to secure their belongings, prepare to leave and warn neighbours.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said the area had seen 260mm of rain in recent days.

"We've had some substantial flooding through Jandowae - it hasn't done a huge amount of damage," he told the ABC.

But he said locals were sanguine.

"I think that it's the old saying, isn't it? What's the best thing to break a drought and it's a great flood and I think we always say in agriculture, there are great benefits to rain."

The Jandowae Creek is the source of the issue. Pictures: QFES

Elsewhere, an alert has been issued for a woman in the Gold Coast feared swept away by flood waters.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing at about 11am on Wednesday by a man who said he was walking near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley when he lost sight of her.

Overnight, 113mm of rain fell on Brisbane Airport, almost 150mm on the Gold Coast and a whopping 200mm on Nambour in the Sunshine Coast.

The rain has refused to let up in southeast Queensland with up to 60mm expected to fall on Brisbane today.

Expect downpours, albeit not as fierce, for at least the next seven days which is set to make the flooding more widespread.

There are scores of flood warnings for rivers across both Queensland and NSW including many in the Sunshine Coast, the Brisbane River and waterways from the Gold Coast to Bega.

"Recent heavy rainfall along the east coast has left catchments saturated," said the Bureau of Meteorology in a statement.

"Most catchments have received significant rainfall during the past week and are likely to respond quickly to further heavy falls."

The dire weather is being compounded by Cyclone Uesi which is currently 600km off the east coast on a direct course with Lord Howe Island.

The storm could bring winds of around 120km/h to the Australian island and heavy rain.

Uesi is not expected to make landfall on the Australian mainland but it could still pack a punch, with huge swells of up to 5m high crashing onto the beaches of Queensland and NSW.

The Western Downs town has seen more than 260mm of rain in just days. Pictures: QFES

Canoes are a transport option. Pictures: QFES