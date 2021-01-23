Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ALCOHOL CRIME: Police are warning the community that it is illegal to supply minors with alcohol and even parents can be fined for giving their kids drinks.
ALCOHOL CRIME: Police are warning the community that it is illegal to supply minors with alcohol and even parents can be fined for giving their kids drinks.
News

Huge fines for parents who buy booze for their kids

Alison Paterson
22nd Jan 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Jan 2021 12:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parents who buy their children alcohol are breaking the law can could receive a massive fine.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Bernadette Ingram said as the community prepares for Australia Day, people should be aware of law regarding underage drinking.

"Supply means supply even as a parent you can't supply alcohol to your kids even in a licensed premises," she said.

"Adults can be fined up to $1100 if they have been found supplying minor on a licensed premises, and even the kids can receive a fine of $220."

Act Insp Ingram said the warning comes as officers target anti-social behaviour around the Australia Day holiday.

And she said that a Northern Rivers licensed premises is also in the crosshairs of an investigation after parents were alleged to have paid for alcoholic drinks for their offspring.

"Richmond Police District Licensing officers who work closely with general duties police are investigating a case of where adults allegedly supplied alcohol to minors in a licensed premises," she said.

"If anyone has any information on this type or any other crime they can call Crimestoppers."

Crimestoppers can be ocntacted on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

alcohol-fuelled crime australia day crime lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        Premium Content Funding boost to help residents upskill, work in region

        News ‘We need our young people to feel like they have a future right here at home’. Here’s how you can take advantage:

        Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        Premium Content Dad claims bag with meth pipe belonged to baby girl

        News The Southern Downs man also told police his friend hid marijuana in his home while...

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News Take a look inside a potential rural quarantine site

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop