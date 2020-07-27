Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night. Photo: Beau Morish
A car was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night. Photo: Beau Morish
News

‘Huge bang’: Car bursts into flames on quiet street

Ashley Carter
27th Jul 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Firefighters were quick to contain a raging fire after a car burst into flames at Peregian Beach on Sunday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three crews were called to the fire on Pavonia St about 7.40pm and found the car well involved with flames when they arrived.

Nearby resident Beau Morish said he heard a "huge bang" and could smell what seemed like an electrical fire, prompting him and his girlfriend to investigate the cause.

75,000 reasons mayor didn't vote on huge project

No suburb spared: $61.9m of Coast home loans at risk

A car was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night. Photo: Beau Morish
A car was destroyed by fire at Peregian Beach on Sunday night. Photo: Beau Morish

He said straight away they saw the car "up in full flames".

The QFES spokeswoman said the blaze was extinguished within five minutes of crews arriving. Firefighters ventilated the property and left the scene in the hands of residents.

"There was a fair amount of smoke in the area," she said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

car fire peregian beach queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Less than half of rural tank rebate applicants to benefit

        premium_icon Less than half of rural tank rebate applicants to benefit

        Rural Are you one of the lucky ones? The Southern Downs Regional Council to make random selection.

        YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        premium_icon YouGov poll: How Queenslanders are coping with COVID

        News How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Queenslanders work and play

        BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        premium_icon BE WARY: Family shaken after thieves’ targeted act

        News Police have issued a warning to the Stanthorpe community after thieves steal...

        STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        premium_icon STATE ELECTION: Southern Downs candidates’ priorities

        News We asked state candidates what they’re focused on ahead of the October polls —...