Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cancer Council CEO Chris McMillan said occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.
Cancer Council CEO Chris McMillan said occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.
News

HPV leads to cervical cancer risk

Rhylea Millar
4th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY is Human PapillomaVirus (HPV) Awareness Day and women are being urged to learn about the associated risks.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said most cases of cervical cancer are caused by the infection.

"Four out of five people will experience HPV at some stage of their lives, with the virus affecting both males and females," Ms McMillan said.

"Occasionally some types of HPV persist in the body and if left untreated, can become cancerous.

"With major research breakthroughs bringing preventable measures such as the HPV vaccination and cervical screening test, (we) encourage women to be proactive about their health to ensure their best chance of survival of cervical cancer."

Ms McMillan said while the infection is harmless for most people, women with HPV that are exposed to tobacco smoke are also more susceptible to developing cervical cancer.

For more information, phone 13 11 20 or visit cancer.org.au/cervicalscreening.

cancer cervical cancer hpv human papillomavirus human papillomavirus awareness day
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MAKING HISTORY: First tattoo shop to open doors

        premium_icon MAKING HISTORY: First tattoo shop to open doors

        News Tattooist in gamble to stop juggling four different jobs and open her own business

        A tour into the heart of Stanthorpe’s heritage

        premium_icon A tour into the heart of Stanthorpe’s heritage

        News To get the full Stanthorpe experience join second generation orchardist Dennis...

        Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        premium_icon Australia gets a sneak peek at why Stanthorpe is so great

        News People across the nation get a sneak peek of what’s been and what’s to come

        Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        premium_icon Face of farm steps down from spotlight

        News One of our region’s most iconic faces has decided to step down from the limelight...