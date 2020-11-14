How Warwick’s wedding industry turned 2020 on its head

SUCCESS STORY: The wins are a team effort for Wedding and Events Warwick, including Jude Watts and Peta Murphy

FOR the team at Weddings and Events Warwick, a normal wedding season would typically consist of seven days a week and shifts lasting long after midnight.

Then coronavirus hit, events came to a stansdstill and the sector was brought to its knees.

Back in March, owner Peta Murphy had even said the business has been ripped from underneath her virtually overnight.

Forced to rearrange dates and keep ahead of ever changing restrictions, it had brought unparallel stress to Mrs Murphy and her team.

But now with weddings allowed 200 guests from next Tuesday, things were finally looking up.

The team had even begun booking 2022 dates.

“It has been a huge juggling act,” Mrs Murphy said.

We’ve just had weeks and weeks of juggling cancellations, postponements and we lost a lot of work.

“We are always preparers and we have wedding boxes packed in our shed for weddings that we weren’t even able to hold this year.

“But we were going through it along with everyone else. We just wanted to help couples as much as we could and ease the pain.”

Peta Murphy of Warwick business Wedding and Events can provide everything a bride-to-be needs.

The endless hours and dedication also hadn’t been overlooked with the business scoring a bevy of State and Darling Downs awards this week.

Wedding and Events Warwick scored best decorators and stylists in the Southern Queensland Country Bride’s Choice Awards and were finalists in Queensland’s ABIA Wedding Industry Awards independent Wedding Consultant, Decorations and Styling and Wedding Photography categories, and runner up in the artificial floral design.

Its floristry business Blooms of Warwick also scored a highly commended nod for wedding florists in the BCA ceremony.

True to fashion, the team were working when the wins were announced.

“We were just floored,” Mr Murphy said.

“Winning the styling in the Southern Downs area was a real shock because there’s some amazing stylists around Toowoomba and that. The photography was also the highest we’ve placed in Queensland before.

“We were just happy the brides took the time to vote for us.”

The sweep was also proof the picture-perfect wedding could be a homegrown one.

“We are spoiled in our region for some really beautiful country style venues and amazing service,” Mrs Murphy said.

“Away weddings on the beach are amazing and beautiful but they come with the stress of pack up, face-to-face appointments when there’s no need to go out of the region.

Winners also flooded in across the region with the following BCA winners:

– Melrose Station: Best farm and country venue

– RiverRun Homestead: Best wedding venue and highly commended chapels, churches and ceremony location

– Abbey of the Roses: Highly commended for historic wedding venue

– Bluebird Kitchen: Top 5 wedding caterer

– DD Event Hire: Best event hire