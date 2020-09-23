How to watch the U14 Boys state basketball championships
The best young, male basketball talent from across the Sunshine State will converge on Cairns this week as they compete for glory at the Basketball Queensland under-14 Boys State Championships.
Early Settler Stadium, the home of the Cairns Marlins, will host the tournament, which starts on Thursday morning and runs until the finals on Sunday afternoon.
We will live stream all games on each day of the competition on court one.
After dominating the Queensland North Junior Basketball Championships, the hosts will enter the tournament with plenty of confidence, but teams from Brisbane and the Gold Coast will present a serious challenge for the title.
FULL STREAMING SCHEDULE
Thursday
8am: Logan Thunder v Gold Coast Waves
9.30am: Cairns Stingers v Logan Thunder Gold
11am: Northside Wizards 1 v Mulgrave Magic
12.30pm: Cairns Marlins v Townsville Heat
2pm: Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers
3.30pm: Southern Districts Spartans v Mackay Meteors
5pm: SWM Pirates Gold v Brisbane Capitals Gold
6.30pm: Townsville Heat v RedCity Roar
Friday
8am: Cairns Marlins v Brisbane Capitals Gold
9.30am: Cairns Stingers v SWM Pirates Purple
11am: Rockhampton Rockets v Northside Wizards 1
12.30pm: Logan Thunder Gold v Gladstone Power
2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Gold Coast Breakers
3.30pm: RedCity Roar v Cairns Marlins
5pm: Gladstone Power v Cairns Stingers
6.30pm: SC Phoenix Teal v Burdekin Wildcats
Saturday
8am: Cairns Stingers v Southern Districts Trojans Black
9.30am: Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors
11am: SWM Pirates Gold v Cairns Marlins
12.30pm: Emerald Chargers v SC Phoenix Orange
2pm: North Gold Coast Seahawks Teal v Cairns Stingers
The semi final draw will be confirmed on Saturday afternoon, with finals on Sunday.
