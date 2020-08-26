Menu
Rugby League

WATCH LIVE: Payne Cup and Cowboys Challenge games here

callum dick
26th Aug 2020 10:00 AM

 

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Today is the final round of the Aaron Payne Cup regular season and it pits two long-time local rivals together.

At 5.45pm, Mackay State High School and St Patrick's College will go head-to-head, with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

Before that however, Mercy College and Mackay State High School will do battle in the Cowboys Challenge. If Mercy wins, their passage to the grand final is secured.

Both games will be streamed live, right here.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off.

Round 5 - Wednesday, August 25

(4.30pm) - Mackay SHS v Mercy College (Cowboys Challenge)

(5.45pm) - Mackay SHS v St Patrick's College (Aaron Payne Cup)

