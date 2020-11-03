How to live stream the Melbourne Cup

The Melbourne Cup is must-watch viewing, but what if you can't get to a TV when the race starts at 3pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday?

Don't stress. As long as you have internet access on your personal device (a phone or laptop, for example) you can still live stream the race that stops the nation to ensure you don't miss a second of the action.

Channel 10 is broadcasting the event on free-to-air TV, and you can stream the race live on the network's online platform 10play - which you can reach by clicking here.

Racing.com is also broadcasting the Melbourne Cup online. You can stream the race by going to their website, while you can also watch their coverage by opening it through sports streaming platform Kayo.

Additionally, you can also stream the race via the TAB app if you have an account with the betting company.

It's also easy to access audio streaming of this year's race, which will take place without crowds at Flemington because of COVID-19 restrictions.

ABC Grandstand, RSN Racing, Sky Sports Radio, TABradio and SEN are all broadcasting the Melbourne Cup and have live online streaming options on their websites and apps.

There are also options for those Aussies abroad desperate to keep in touch with the day's events. If you're living in the UK, Sky Sports is your go-to.

Subscribers can log into the Sky Go app and stream from there, or if you're not a subscriber, you can pay for a Sky Sports Pass on Now TV to make sure you don't miss out.

MELBOURNE CUP FIELD

1: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) - Barrier 3

Jockey: Hugh Bowman - Trainer: Aidan O'Brien - 58.5kg

2: Avilius (GB) - Barrier 10

Jockey: John Allen - Trainer: James Cummings - 57kg

3: Vow and Declare - Barrier 4

Jockey: Jamie Mott - Trainer: Danny O'Brien - 57kg

4: Master of Reality (IRE) - Barrier 11

Jockey: Ben Melham - Trainer: Joseph O'Brien - 56kg

5: Sir Dragonet (IRE) - Barrier 14

Jockey: Glen Boss - Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 55.5kg

6: Twilight Payment (IRE) - Barrier 12

Jockey: Jye McNeil - Trainer: Joseph O'Brien - 55.5kg

7: Verry Elleegant (NZ) - Trainer: Barrier 15

Jockey: Mark Zahra - Trainer: Chris Waller - 55.5kg

8: Mustajeer (GB) - Barrier 2

Jockey: Michael Rodd - Trainer: Kris Lees - 55kg

9: Stratum Albion (GB) - Barrier 9

Jockey: Jordan Childs - Trainer: Willie Mullins - 55kg

10: Dashing Willoughby (GB) - Barrier 19

Jockey: Michael Walker - Trainer: Andrew Balding - 54.5kg

11: Finche (GB) - Barrier 6

Jockey: James McDonald - Trainer: Chris Waller - 54.5kg

12: Prince of Arran (GB) - Barrier 1

Jockey: Jamie Kah - Trainer: Charlie Fellowes - 54.5kg

13: Surprise Baby (NZ) - Barrier 7

Jockey: Craig Williams - Trainer: Paul Preusker - 54.5kg

14: King of Leogrance (FR) - Barrier 18

Jockey: Damian Lane - Trainer: Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg

15: Russian Camelot (IRE) - Barrier 16

Jockey: Damien Oliver - Trainer: Danny O'Brien - 53.5kg

16: Steel Prince (IRE) - Barrier 21

Jockey: Willie Pike - Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53.5kg

17: The Chosen One (NZ) - Barrier 5

Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse - Trainer: Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman - 53.5kg

18: Ashrun (FR) - Barrier 24

Jockey: Declan Bates - Trainer: Andreas Wohler - 53kg

19: Warning - Barrier 8

Jockey: Luke Currie - Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman - 53kg

20: Etah James (NZ) - Barrier 22

Jockey: Billy Egan - Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 52.5kg

21: Tiger Moth (IRE) - Barrier 23

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy - Trainer: Aidan O'Brien - 52.5kg

22: Oceanex (NZ) - Barrier 17

Jockey: Dean Yendall - Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent - 51.5kg

23: Miami Bound (NZ) - Barrier 13

Jockey: Daniel Moor - Trainer: Danny O'Brien - 51kg

24: Persan - Barrier 20

Jockey: Michael Dee - Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace - 51kg

