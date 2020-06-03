How to keep your personal belongings safe

THIEVES ABOUT: Stanthorpe police are warning people to lock their properties and vehicles.

AS eager travellers rush to take advantage of relaxed restrictions, Stanthorpe police are warning people to be vigilant in securing their properties and motor vehicles.

A Stanthorpe police spokesman said most break and enters in the area were juvenile related, and most thefts in Stanthorpe were opportunistic.

“That means people are looking for the opportunity of doors, garages, windows and cars that are already unlocked and are easily accessible,” he said.

To avoid personal belongings being stolen, he reminded people of the importance in securing their properties and motor vehicles.

“These crimes are easily avoided. Locking up before you leave the house is a quick fix.”

This comes after new data from RACQ revealed it had received more than 4100 insurance claims for theft in recent years.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said before Queenslanders headed off camping, holidaying or even for a long drive, they needed to remember to properly secure their homes and valuables.

“It’s wonderful we can begin to get out and about again in our great state, but we don’t want you coming home to disaster,” Ms Ross said.

“Many of us have been home for quite some time and may have relaxed a little when it comes to home security.”

She recommended safely storing away valuables and locking all doors and windows before leaving the house.

The data revealed the most commonly stolen items from homes were cash, jewellery, computers and laptops.

“Jewellery can often be sentimental and difficult to replace, photos on stolen computers can be priceless and impossible to replace,” Ms Ross said.

“Don’t risk it – lock up and secure any valuables out of sight, and don’t publicise on social media that you’re not home.”