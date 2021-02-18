Menu
Stanthorpe Border Post
How to best receive Stanthorpe news in wake of Facebook ban

Tessa Flemming
18th Feb 2021 1:13 PM
In the wake of Facebook’s ban on publishing Australian news, it’s never been more important than ever to turn to a trusted news source.

And there are a heap of ways to access the latest stories from the dedicated news gathering team on the Granite Belt.

Make sure you bookmark our homepage https://www.stanthorpeborderpost.com.au/ – our digital team is constantly curating every part of our site throughout the day to make sure you find the news you need to read quickly.

The top navigation bar allows you to find stories from across the Southern Downs and the state in addition to world news, sport and obituaries.

Business news and what's on topics.
Business news and what's on topics.

Scrolling further down the page you can access the tailored topics, such as business news, coronavirus and what’s on which allow you to quickly find the stories on subjects that matter to you.

Below this you’ll also find Across the Region a curated selection of the top stories from across the Downs.

If you haven’t already subscribed to our newsletter alerts, there’s never been a better time to do so.

Subscribers can sign up to receive these alerts by heading tohttps://www.stanthorpeborderpost.com.au/my-account/ and clicking the newsletter button on the left hand side.

Stanthorpe Border Post

