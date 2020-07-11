A teen cancer survivor is fighting for sick kids

Last year Charlotte Phillips, 13 was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones.

A CAIRNS teen who beat cancer this year has pledged her support to raise money for other sick kids.

After pulling up short during a state championship basketball game, she was diagnosed with the cancer.

"Telling Charlotte was heartbreaking - her first words were 'Mum, am I going to die?'" mum Kushla Phillips said. After her initial rounds of chemotherapy, Charlotte underwent surgery in October 2019, and was one of the first paediatric patients in the country to benefit from new cutting-edge 3D surgical navigation technology - a $1.7 million piece of equipment paid for by donations to the Queensland Children's Hospital through the Children's Hospital Foundation.

Charlotte and her family have decided to pay it forward by being ambassadors for the Children's Hospital Foundation's 42K Your Way.

"We were delighted that Charlotte, has decided to give back by taking part in 42K Your Way," foundation CEO, Rosie Simpson, said. The fundraiser is a virtual event to walk, run, swim, or even cycle, in a team or as an individual.

For more information on 42K Your Way, or to register, visit https://www.42kyourway.org.au/

Originally published as How teen cancer survivor is fighting for sick kids