How savvy shoppers ensure the price is right

Patience is a virtue when it comes to having the shiniest products at the cheapest prices, but in a world of brand new iPhones and evolving trends it's often hard to avoid the temptation. But shopping wisely could land you the new item and leave some cash in your pocket.

Dr Nicolas Pontes, Lecturer in Marketing at UQ Business School says there are several ways savvy shoppers can bag a bargain while being conscious of their cash.

It's no secret that shopping habits have shifted to online throughout the pandemic, and while I may have been sucked into some unnecessary purchases from the click of a button, Dr Pontes says online stores could actually help us save.

"Even before you get out of the house searching for prices online is a great way to become informed about the category that you are shopping for.

"A lot of the time the stores say they're having a massive sale today but the price is not amazing compared to the online stores."

Whitney Barber 'The Wife Life' Influencer saves by shopping at outlets and waiting for products to go on sale. Photo: Steve Pohlner

It's hard to know how much a product can cost, and Dr Pontes says this is the perfect way to get a reference point before even leaving the couch. He also recommends buying more at once - that's right - more.

"There are a lot of promotions out there where if you buy three or four items you get a bigger discount."

"Some of the retailers will do deals like if you buy a shirt and pants, the whole outfit, that allows you to save a little bit more."

Australia's two biggest sales are six-months apart, with End of Financial Year and Boxing Day stacking up to have the best deals of the year. But if the latest trends aren't a higher priority than your hip pocket, there is lots of value to be had by shopping at outlet stores.

"You can get amazing deals at DFO if you're not too keen to have the newest version of a product or the newest selection of a certain brand, DFO can provide amazing deals," Dr Pontes says.

With Queensland already in Summer's reach, the latest Spring styles will soon be shipped to outlet stores to make room for new styles.

"You're going to see stores moving their stock to discount stores, or making bigger sales," he says.

"Electronics is a bit different because you have more of a yearly cycle, so it depends on the category really."

If you are inclined to have the latest new toy each year, iPhones are usually at their cheapest in August or September just before they launch a brand new one.

Emma Chettleburgh, Centre Manager of DFO Brisbane says customers can save up to 70 per cent off the recommended retail price by shopping at the outlet.

"The wonderful thing about DFO is that there is always a sale," she says.

DFO offers top brands like Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Sheridan, and Asics from 145 different outlet stores all in one spot.

"We've noticed since the pandemic began, Brisbane shoppers now have price, value and affordability at the top of their lists.

"So when customers come in-centre they are guaranteed to find the best value products all in one place."

Whitney Barber, The Wife Life Influencer says she loves to make the trip to DFO each month.

"I like to come and get beautiful birthday presents for my loved ones there," she says.

"DFO Brisbane is home to genuine brand discounts and they are not just left overs from other stores, with a large and exciting mix of brands on offer.

"Always come home with a great bargain and a happy husband."

Whitney Barber 'The Wife Life' Influencer shops at DFO around once a month. Photo: Steve Pohlner

Whitney says she waits for sales to come around when buying products of high quality, like bedding and seasonal pieces.

Choice Buyer Narelle Cornelius agrees that it always feels good when you can bag a bargain.

"Larger retailers tend to have their sales at about the same time each year, so try to time your purchases with those sales," she says.

"If you can get a significant discount on an item you really want, particularly if it's a more expensive item, it can be worth waiting for it to go on sale."

Originally published as How savvy shoppers ensure the price is right