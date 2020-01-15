Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Olyroos are through to the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Championships. Picture: Supplied
The Olyroos are through to the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Championships. Picture: Supplied
Soccer

How Olyroos can qualify for Tokyo Olympics

by Nicholas Rupolo
15th Jan 2020 7:20 AM

The Olyroos have progressed to the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Championships unbeaten and as winners of Group A despite a frustrating 1-1 draw with Bahrain in Rangsit, Thailand.

Australia will learn their quarter-final opponent tomorrow night, with Syria, Saudi Arabia or Qatar their possible opponents.

Ramy Najjarine scored his third goal for the Olyroos to take the lead but a blistering free-kick from Mohamed Marhoon levelled the score just before halftime.

Cheap turnovers were still a common theme in their performance with Australia struggling to keep a hold on the match, with the Olyroos spending the majority of the match on the back foot.

Chances were hard to come by but Australia finally took the lead when the tournament's breakout star, Wellington Phoenix whiz Reno Piscopo sliced through the Bahraini defence to set free Najjarine who placed his finish to perfection.

 

Watch all Australia's group stage matches in the AFC U23 Championship LIVE on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

The Olyroos only had themselves to blame as they conceded with the last kick of the first half. Tass Mourdoukoutas gave away a needless free-kick which allowed Marhoon to power home an emphatic equaliser from the dead ball.

Australia's second half had remnants of their first against Thailand - poor giveaways in their own half and struggling to make up ground and keep pace with Bahrain who needed a victory.

Defender Dylan Ryan has played every single minute of the group stage and his lack of energy was showing, turning over possession when Australia was vulnerable.

Keanu Baccus was also a culprit of poor passing putting the Olyroos under pressure.

Daniel Bouman and Al Hassan Toure were unsuccessful in their attempts to put the ball in the net. Not even Graham Arnold's secret weapon, the matchwinner against Thailand, Nick D'Agostino could propel Australia to a victory despite a point blank header going wide in stoppage time.

With Japan now eliminated from the tournament, Australia must make the final or win the third place playoff to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

More Stories

Show More
olyroos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        premium_icon Australia Day heats up with annual triathlon

        News The annual Stanthorpe Australia Day Triathlon is back again this year and right around the corner.

        Rain a chance over coming days

        premium_icon Rain a chance over coming days

        News Coastal areas should see some rainfall over the next couple days with the pattern...

        PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Holiday screening brings fun for all ages

        News Crowds both old and young were on the edge of their seat at a special school...

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News All operations at the Blackwater mine have been suspended